SELAME, Theodore "Ted" BrandEquity, President and CEO Theodore "Ted" Selame, age 68 of Newton and New Seabury, MA passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Winthrop, MA, he was the devoted son of the late Elinor (Leventer) Selame and Joseph Selame and beloved husband of Amy Kaufman Selame. Ted was the loving father of Jonathan Selame and his wife Lauren Peiffer Selame, Michael Selame, and Lauren Selame, M.D. He was also the dear brother of Robert Selame and Nadine Selame Franc. He is the former husband of Barbara Palmieri Selame. Ted was also a cherished uncle of his many loving nieces and nephews, nephew to many aunts and uncles, and cousin to countless cousins. Ted is remembered as a man who was loved by so many, a wonderful host and friend, a man who enjoyed The Beatles, fireworks, and skiing and boating with his wife, children and family. He graduated Brookline High School in 1969 and earned a B.S. in Marketing from Northeastern University in 1974. Upon graduation, Ted created and produced the Orson Welles Cinema Theater Guide and soon added the General Cinema Theater Guide. In addition, upon the birth of his first child he created Credi-Tots which was distributed nationally in Toys-R-Us, Motherhood Maternity, and Child World. Ted joined Selame Design, the predecessor of BrandEquity, 40 years ago when he began working alongside his parents Ellie and Joe. He proudly continued their legacy for many years creating leading brands that have become part of our everyday lives. Services at Temple Shir Tikva, 141 Boston Post Road, Wayland, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:30pm. The burial will be at Beit Olam East Cemetery in Wayland. Following the burial, memorial observance will be held at his home in Newton from 4:30-8:00pm, and Monday through Thursday from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Anti-Defamation League of Boston, ADL.org or the , AZL.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019