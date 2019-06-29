NICHOLS, Theodore T. "Ted" Of Westwood, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carol G. (Nickerson) Nichols for 62 years. Loving father of Diane Tradd of Merrimacport, Lisa Primmer and her husband Robert of Simsbury, CT, Theodore Nichols and his wife Kristen of Duxbury, and Robin Nichols of Bloomfield, CT. Devoted grandfather of Benjamin Tradd and his wife Kaitlin; Emily Tradd; Sarah and Rachel Primmer; Heidi and Seth Nichols, and the late Andrew Tradd, and great-grandfather of Natalie Tradd. Brother of the late Mary Nichols, Dede Tsetsi, and Leo Nichols. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 4-7 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, July 3rd, at 11:30 am in St. John's Episcopal Church, 95 Deerfield Ave., Westwood. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to the . Ted was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War Era. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019