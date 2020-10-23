BREDA, Theresa A. Loving Wife, Mother & Grandmother Wenham - Theresa A. Breda "Tess" passed peacefully Wednesday evening at home surrounded by family and friends. Theresa recently celebrated her 88th birthday where her loving husband, Richard, her three daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews enjoyed reminiscing about the many years of her long life. Shared were many stories about summers at Goose Rocks Beach in Maine, attending Boston musicals and shopping for art together. Tess enjoyed music and the arts and loved being warm from the sun at many North Shore beaches...or from sitting on her back deck. She was a stylish, classy, loving lady and mom. There was nothing more important to Tess than her family and her home. Richard "Dick," her high school sweetheart, was always her rock, until the end. They were truly in love forever and were together for 70 years. Tess made her home the hub for family gatherings, including "after parties" for all the girls' weddings....orchestrated by Tess. Tess always put her family and others ahead of herself. In addition to raising her family, throughout the years she worked as a bookkeeper at the Electric Company, the Paper Company, Joyce Chen Cookware and Ventron/Morten Thiokol. She was a member and drum major of the marching band at Revere High School and her love of music continued, including attending the 1976 Arthur Fielder Pops concert at the Boston Esplanade for our nation's 200th Birthday! A wonderful cook, too, Tess lived a long life due to her Mediterranean-style scrumptious Italian meals enjoyed by many. Born in Revere, MA on October 9, 1932, daughter to the late Cosmo and Grace Gesmundo, Tess later lived with her husband and three daughters in Peabody and years later settled in Wenham, where they built a beautiful home on the land she found on Idlewood Lake (Pleasant Pond). Tess leaves her loving husband, Dick, daughters Diane Silva with her husband John of Portsmouth, NH, Joyce D'Angelo with her husband Michael of Bradenton, FL and Beverly O'Keefe with her husband Jack of Hamilton, MA. She leaves, too, her loving grandchildren Jacqueline with her husband Will Garnett of Dover, NH plus great-grandson Mason, Brett Silva of Scottsdale, AZ, Shawn O'Keefe of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Caroline O'Keefe of New York City, NY, Ariana O'Keefe of Hamilton, and Anthony D' Angelo of Beverly. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Gesmundo and his wife Anne of Hamilton, MA. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. Mom, you were very special....we are all so lucky we had you with us for 88 years! Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of her Life will be scheduled for a later date. There will be no Visiting Hours. A private family Burial will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020. You are encouraged to leave condolences online at www.campbellfuneral.com
