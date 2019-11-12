|
COS, Theresa A. Of Westwood, formerly of Medfield, Oct 31. Beloved mother of Christine of Westwood, Grant C. and his wife Jennifer of Rochester, NY, and James A., and his wife Cecelia of Danbury, CT. Loving grandmother of Phoebe K., Sophia N., Alexandra, and Gabriella Cos. Also survived by her sister, Marlene Cox of Bayview, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass Sat., Nov. 16th at 10 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Medfield COA, 1 Ice House Road, Medfield, MA 02052. Please make check payable to FOSI. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019