THERESA A. CROUSE

THERESA A. CROUSE Obituary
CROUSE, Theresa A. Of Watertown, June 16, 2020. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence F. Crouse, Sr. (USCG Retired). Loving mother of Lawrence F. Crouse, Jr. & his wife Kathleen of Framingham, Jane Romano & her husband Phil of Watertown, Robert N. Crouse & his wife Helen of Raleigh, NC, Kevin P. Crouse & his wife Lisa of Waltham, and Timothy P. Crouse of Norwood. Dear sister of James Reardon, Ellen McGaffigan, Mary McFarlin and the late Edward P. & John J. Reardon. Loving grandmother of Lisa Beauchemin, Katie O'Donnell, Courtney Makolandra, Michael Crouse, Becca Barrille, Sophie, Charlotte, and Caroline Crouse. Caring great-grandmother of Michael, Grace, Nora, Andrew & Lucy. Loving aunt to many caring nieces and nephews. Theresa worked at McLean Hospital in Human Resources and was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for many years. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Patrick in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theresa's name may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or at gscommunitycare.org MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
