Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
THERESA A. (MANDILE) FANARA


1932 - 2019
THERESA A. (MANDILE) FANARA Obituary
FANARA, Theresa A. (Mandile) Of Waltham, December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Santo G. "Sandy" Fanara. Mother of Raymond P. Fanara (Julia) of Brookeville, MD. Grandmother of Marcel and Raymond Fanara. Sister of Mary Ann Zagurski of Northport, FL and the late Arthur DeMambro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Theresa's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, December 10th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
