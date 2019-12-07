|
FANARA, Theresa A. (Mandile) Of Waltham, December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Santo G. "Sandy" Fanara. Mother of Raymond P. Fanara (Julia) of Brookeville, MD. Grandmother of Marcel and Raymond Fanara. Sister of Mary Ann Zagurski of Northport, FL and the late Arthur DeMambro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Theresa's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, December 10th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019