THERESA A. (KOTARBA) LABELLE
LaBELLE, Theresa A. (Kotarba) Of Canton, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully October 19, 2020. She was 87 years old. Devoted wife of Theodore J. LaBelle, Jr. of Canton. Loving mother of Theodore J. LaBelle, III and his late wife Mary Ryan of Framingham, Peter LaBelle and his wife Julia of Beaverton, OR, Karen Monahan and her husband Steven of Avon, Daniel LaBelle and his wife Thresia of Quincy, Thomas LaBelle and his wife Caroline of Taunton, Mark LaBelle and his wife Monica of Milton, Susan Scannell and her husband Keith of Holbrook, and the late Catherine LaBelle. Loving sister of Dian Doyle and her husband Charles of CA, Michael Kotarba of Amherst and the late Mary Sirkin and her husband Daniel of Sharon, the late Stephen Kotarba, and the late Paula Broderick and her husband Joseph. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, Monday, October 26 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, following Covid-19 protocols. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.roache-pushard.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roache-Pushard Home for Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
