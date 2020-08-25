Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
193 Main Street
Easton, MA
THERESA A. MCGUIGGIN

THERESA A. MCGUIGGIN Obituary
McGUIGGIN, Theresa A. Age 57 of Brockton, formerly of Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Norwood, a daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Lentz) McGuiggin, she was raised and educated in Norwood and Easton. Throughout her life, Theresa was an active participant in . Theresa is survived by her siblings, Maureen Leahy and her husband John of Bristol, RI, and Joseph McGuiggin and his wife Virginia of Dracut; three nieces and a nephew, Lauren Terni and her husband, Chip of CT, Colleen Barraclough and her husband, Scott of NC, Joseph McGuiggin of Dracut and Megan McGuiggin of Maine. Theresa is also survived by three grand nephews and one grand niece. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring Mask and Social Distancing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be sent to Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
