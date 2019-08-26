|
MYLES, Theresa A. (Morrissey) Of Lincoln and Brewster, passed away Aug. 19, 2019. Survived by her children Leo T. (Lee) and his wife Linda of Turner, ME, Christie T. Cuneo of Woburn, Kevin M. and his wife Cynthia of Sun Valley, Idaho, Michelle and her husband Dr. Douglas Howie of Bedford, Heidi M. Ray of Chicago, IL, and John R. and his wife Cyndy of Wayland, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also survived by her wonderful sisters Florence Perry and her husband Robert, of Alexandria, VA, Anne Conceison and her husband Manuel of Lexington, Sr. Claire Morrissey CSJ of Brighton, and Judith Laverty and her husband Charles, of Belmont; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband J. Richard Myles, her parents, and her sisters Mary V. Morrissey and Margaret R. Morrissey. A Mass celebrating the life of Theresa Myles will be held on Fri., Sept. 6, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Ann Church, Good Shepard Parish, 134 Cochituate Road, Wayland, MA; interment will be in Brewster. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Julia Parish, Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493. For obituary bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019