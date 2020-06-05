|
RIORDAN, Theresa A. "Terry" RN Age 88, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She was born in Lowell on December 14, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Warren and Mary (Carney) Riordan. Theresa was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of Keith Hall. She then attended St. John's School of Nursing, (now LGH Saints Campus), Boston College (BSN), and Boston University (MSN). She began her nursing career at St. John's Hospital in Lowell, then worked for many years in the Boston area, including St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Mt. Auburn Hospital, Bunker Hill Community College and Laboure College.Theresa was a longtime parishioner of St. Rita's Parish in Lowell. She treasured her friendships in the DDDB Guild, where she was a longtime member. Theresa is survived by her nieces and nephews: Elaine and Richard Hajjar of Chelmsford, Mary Riordan and Elinor Murphy of Newton, NH, Barbara and Donald Staffiere of Amherst, NH, Robert and Kathleen Riordan of Falmouth, MA and Patricia and James Miller of Poway, CA, seven grandnieces and nephews Tara (John) Lydon, Richard (Lauren) Hajjar, Kristen Hajjar, Andrew (Brittany) Riordan, Sean (Anna) Miller, Brendan Riordan and Megan Miller, and six great-grandnieces and nephews Sarah Ann, Catherine, Alexandra, Rose, John and newborn Emma. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Arleen Riordan of Lowell and many friends, including her incredibly loyal friends, Elaine Wilson and her family of Harvard, MA and Janis Geller of Melrose, MA. Theresa was the sister of the late Anna Riordan, Mary Riordan, Warren Riordan, Louise Riordan, Pauline Webber and Robert Riordan. Her family would like to thank the incredible staff of A Unit at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell for their professional, caring and compassionate care of Theresa, and the Merrimack Valley Hospice for all of their support and compassion. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020