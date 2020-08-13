Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA WASIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA A. (PARZYCH) WASIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA A. (PARZYCH) WASIL Obituary
WASIL, Theresa A. (Parzych) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Wasil, devoted mother of Paul and his wife Suzanne, Linda and her husband Adam, Judith and Jean. Sister of the late Helen Winski, Vincent Parzych, Joseph Parzych, Ann Fedyk and Agnes Iannitelli. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Aunt of Barbara and Phil Rodrique. Daughter of the late Walenty and Stephania (Lemanska) Parzych. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Theresa graduated from St. Mary's School in Worcester, where she learned to read and write in Polish, and then went on to graduate from Commerce High School Class of 1947. Theresa pursued advanced studies in business and worked at Lechmere's for almost 20 years.

Theresa traveled extensively, including trips abroad to Poland, Lithuania, France, Germany and across the US. She also enjoyed Polka dancing with her husband Stan.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 11am at St. Mary's Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA 02032. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, c/o

www.nationalmssociety.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -