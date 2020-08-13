|
WASIL, Theresa A. (Parzych) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Wasil, devoted mother of Paul and his wife Suzanne, Linda and her husband Adam, Judith and Jean. Sister of the late Helen Winski, Vincent Parzych, Joseph Parzych, Ann Fedyk and Agnes Iannitelli. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Aunt of Barbara and Phil Rodrique. Daughter of the late Walenty and Stephania (Lemanska) Parzych. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Theresa graduated from St. Mary's School in Worcester, where she learned to read and write in Polish, and then went on to graduate from Commerce High School Class of 1947. Theresa pursued advanced studies in business and worked at Lechmere's for almost 20 years.
Theresa traveled extensively, including trips abroad to Poland, Lithuania, France, Germany and across the US. She also enjoyed Polka dancing with her husband Stan.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 11am at St. Mary's Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA 02032. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, c/o
www.nationalmssociety.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020