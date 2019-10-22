|
|
BECKHAM, Theresa Ann "Terri" (Ohanesian) Age 88, formerly of Arlington, MA and Peabody, MA, passed away peacefully, on October 16, 2019 at her home in Taylors, SC. Terri was the cherished daughter to the late Aram Harold and Theresa M. Ohanesian. Loving sister to Arlene McGrane of Methuen, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late James A Beckham for 48 years. Loving mother to her daughters Charlene (William) Silk of North Andover, MA, Patricia Beckham of Taylors, SC, and Linda (William) Koenig of Taylors, SC. Devoted grandmother to Jessica, Joseph, and Bradley Silk, all of Brooklyn, NY. Loving mother-in-law to Robert Catanzano of North Andover, MA. Beloved aunt to John McGrane and Christine Fritz. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lee Catanzano, and one sister, Joyce Ohanesian. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Monday, October 28th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Terri's Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA at 10:00 a.m. If you wish, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601. Website www.act.alz.org Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019