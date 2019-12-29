Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Oak Grove Cemetery
Medford, MA
View Map
THERESA ANN (DEANGELIS) VITIELLO

THERESA ANN (DEANGELIS) VITIELLO Obituary
VITIELLO, Theresa Ann (DeAngelis) Of Medford, formerly of Boston's North End, Dec. 28. Beloved wife of the late Michael Vitiello. Devoted mother of Michael R. Vitiello of Medford and his late wife Valerie, Deborah Floyd of Pepperell, Susan Twombley and her husband Richard of North Conway, NH, Terry Vitiello and her spouse Debbie of Wakefield, NH, Maryellen Vitiello and Patricia Vitiello, both of Medford, Elizabeth Perry and her husband Dean of Ossipee, NH, and Carol Schiavuzzo and her husband Cataldo of Bellingham. Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Francis DeAngelis and his wife Susan of Reading, and Mary Hatch of Lynnfield. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Molly. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, Jan. 3, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Theresa's name to Friends of Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice (NNS&H), 3 Patterson Rd., Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019
