THERESA B. (CALNAN) KELLY
1937 - 2020
KELLY, Theresa B. "Terry" (Calnan) Age 83, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on, November 1, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Gerald F. Kelly, Sr., who passed in 2009.

Born in New Bedford on October 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Bertha (Bonneau) Calnan, sister to the late John J. Calnan and his wife Gertrude. Terry was a graduate of Fairhaven High School, class of 1955 and Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing, class of 1959. Terry was a Registered Nurse employed at her beloved Brigham and Women's Hospital for 42 years, retiring in 2006.

Terry is survived by her seven children, Suzanne (Kelly) DeFina and her husband John DeFina of Mansfield, Stacey Anne Kelly of Franklin, Stephane J. Kelly of Wrentham, Kathleen S. Kelly of Norfolk, Gerald F. Kelly and his wife Marcie of Walpole, Paula T. Kelly of Mansfield, Jill Anne Kelly of Wrentham. She was the beloved Memere to eight grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholaus, his fiancee Sarah Gomez, Faithe, Katie, John Michael, Shaylyn, Donovan, Victoria, and her great-grandson Gerald Edward Kelly.

Terry adored spending time with her family, Sunday dinner and holidays were her favorite. Terry loved watching the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. She was an avid New England sports fan, specifically watching the Red Sox, and her favorite player "Big Papi". She loved traveling with her husband, with Aruba being their favorite destination.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in Wrentham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday at ST. Mary's Catholic Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham, followed by burial in the Wrentham Center Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the David Ortiz Children's Fund, wwwdavideortizchildrensfund.org or your charity of choice. For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
