TRAPASSO, Theresa B. (Briana) Theresa (Helen) Briana Trapasso, age 99, of Goffstown, NH, passed away on August 18, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH, after a brief illness. Born in Boston, MA, on June 4, 1921, and raised in the Greater Boston area, Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary; and brothers, Thomas, Frank, and John. She is survived by sister, Catherine; brother, Richard; and several cousins. Theresa was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Anthony Trapasso, married for 60 years. She was mother to son, Salvatore Joseph (Joe) and wife, Diane Trapasso; son, Robert Louis and wife, the late Sandra, Trapasso; and daughter, Linda Sue Trapasso. She was grandmother to Derek and wife, Nimmi, Trapasso, Matthew and wife, Lindsay, Trapasso, Nicholas and wife, Karen Trapasso, and Jessica Stern and husband, Kevin Kelly. Theresa was great-grandmother to Amira, Sarina, Oliver, Adelaide, and Lilah. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 8:30 AM-9:30 AM, in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com (http://www.solimine.com)
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020