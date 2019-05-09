|
BRODERICK, Theresa C. (Castonguay) Of Peabody, formerly of Arlington, passed peacefully on May 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Broderick and loving mother of Nancy Broderick of Boston and Peter Broderick and his wife Joan of Boston. Cherished "memere" of Matthew Broderick and his girlfriend Sydney Foster. Dear sister of Rita Weinstein and her husband Erwin. She was predeceased by 9 siblings. Theresa will also be forever remembered by her loving extended family and dear friends. Burial will be private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brooksby Village Chapel (Macintosh Clubhouse), 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the House, caredimensions.org For more information please visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019