More Obituaries for THERESA D'AMICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA C. (ARONE) D'AMICO

THERESA C. (ARONE) D'AMICO Obituary
D'AMICO, Theresa C. (Arone) Age 93, of Watertown, Aug 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D'Amico. Loving mother of Sharon D'Amico, Michael D'Amico & his wife Joanne, Cynthia D'Amico, Janice D'Amico, Arthur D'Amico & his wife Joy and John D'Amico & his wife Lisa. Cherished Nana to 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will Celebrate Theresa's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday, at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
