|
|
D'AMICO, Theresa C. (Arone) Age 93, of Watertown, Aug 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D'Amico. Loving mother of Sharon D'Amico, Michael D'Amico & his wife Joanne, Cynthia D'Amico, Janice D'Amico, Arthur D'Amico & his wife Joy and John D'Amico & his wife Lisa. Cherished Nana to 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will Celebrate Theresa's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM and again on Wednesday, at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019