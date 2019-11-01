Boston Globe Obituaries
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
THERESA C. (KAO) YAO

YAO, Theresa C. (Kao) Of Wayland, formerly of Weston, died peacefully on October 28, 2019. Wife of the late Paul Cheng Yao, who died in 2006. Beloved mother of Bernadette Yao and her husband Michael of Boston and David Yao and his wife Ann of New Hampshire. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 134 Cochituate Road (Rt. 27), Wayland. Interment to follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, church office, 99 Main St., Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland, For condolences, visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
