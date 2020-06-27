|
CARRABINO, Theresa Cambridge, June 26, 2020, Theresa E. (Shea) Carrabino, age 95. Wife of the late John C. Carrabino. Mother of Stephen Carrabino and his wife Susan Barnard of Somerville, Martha Purdy and her husband John of North Attleboro, and John Carrabino and his wife, Donna of SC. Loving grandmother of Jessica Purdy. Sister of the late: Marie Maldonis, Jack, Francis, and Joseph Shea. Also survived by nieces, Martha Dulong and Marylee Maldonis, and by devoted friend, Jean Martin. In lieu of flowers or donations, go out to dinner at a favorite restaurant and order a glass of strong (alcohol content of >14%) red wine. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020