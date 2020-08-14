|
|
CORCORAN, Theresa Ed.D. Age 91, a longtime resident of Marshfield, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sunrise of Braintree, in the comfort of her loving family.
Theresa was born in Boston to the late Martin J. and Annie (Coyne) Corcoran. She was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School for Girls, Class of 1946. She received her Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State Teacher's College in 1950. She then received her Master's degree from the Teacher's College of the City of Boston, and finally her Doctorate in Education from Boston University in 1969.
She had called Marshfield her home since the 1950s and was a winter resident of Cocoa Beach, FL after her retirement in 1985.
Theresa was a teacher for her entire career and the epitome of a lifelong learner. Her first job was teaching at Jeanne D'Arc Academy in Milton. She then moved on to be a professor at Boston State College, and finally, when the two colleges merged together, a professor of Health and Physical Education at the University of Massachusetts Boston. She served on many committees, groups, and task forces and was always a strong voice for her students and her university. She was a coach, a nationally accredited official, and a strong advocate for equal funding for women's sports.
Theresa was dedicated to her family and shared a strong bond with her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, and their families. She donated a kidney to her sister Betty in the 1970s. She volunteered with the hospital auxiliary at Cape Canaveral Hospital and was a volunteer in the thrift shop at Our Savior's Parish in Cocoa Beach. She owned and operated Shamrock Doughnuts in the summers in the 1950s in Marshfield. One of her many hobbies after her retirement was taking her boat out in the summer and pulling her lobster traps. She and her two late sisters, Anna and Mary, did this until they were all up into their seventies. She was a student of history and especially enjoyed the history of Ireland and of Boston.
The last of seven siblings, she was predeceased by Marguerite Lee, Patrick J. Corcoran, Elizabeth Murphy, Mary A. Marchese, Anna Corcoran, and Martin F. Corcoran. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephew.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., QUINCY, on Sunday, August 16, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Monday, August 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the Theresa M. Corcoran Physical Education Graduate Scholarship, UMass Boston, University Advancement, 100 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2020