DEMERDJIAN, Theresa (Shishmanian) Of Watertown, on August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leon Demerdjian. Devoted mother of Marlene Demerdjian and her wife Denise Nugent of Woburn and Mourad Demerdjian of Leominster. Dear sister of Loulou Bardakjian of Canada and Arsho Keumbedjian and her husband Loutfig of Lebanon and the late Sarkis Shishmanian. She was also survived by 2 generations of loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington St., Belmont, on Wednesday, August 28th, at 11:00am Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Visitation period will be held in the sanctuary of Holy Cross Church on Wednesday morning from 10-11am immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Holy Cross Armenian Church. For directions to church, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019