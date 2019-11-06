Boston Globe Obituaries
DARRAGH, Theresa E. (Ronan) Of Saugus, age 87, November 5. Loving wife of Paul Darragh. Beloved mother of Patricia Darragh of Saugus, Robert Darragh & his wife Mary of Maine, Richard Darragh of Rhode Island, Colleen Passariello & her husband Ernie of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of James Ronan of Everett & Agnes Harkness of Peabody. She was predeceased by 4 brothers & 2 sisters. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., SAUGUS on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
