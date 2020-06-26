Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
THERESA E. FORTIN

THERESA E. FORTIN Obituary
FORTIN, Theresa E. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 25. She was the beloved daughter of David and Mary (Robinson) Fortin of Everett. Dear and devoted sister of Paul O'Connell and his wife, Jessica of Newton and the late Michael James Fortin and his surviving wife, Colleen of Revere. Loving niece of Ann Longmire of PA, Charles Robinson of NH, Timothy Robinson of Everett, Thomas Robinson of CT and Jean Harrie of UT. Theresa is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her fiance', Dustin Lockhart. Theresa's Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 30 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9186 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, EVERETT. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
