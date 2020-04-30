|
FREEMAN, Theresa E. (Morrill) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Roslindale and Hyde Park, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael "Fran" Freeman. Devoted mother of Veronica "Ronnie" Hannon and her husband Ed of West Roxbury, and the late Michael F. Freeman and his surviving wife Ginger of Weymouth. Loving nana of Jenn Hannon and her husband Haeyoung Lim of Newton, Michael Hannon and his wife Charlotte of Natick, Stephen Hannon of West Roxbury, and Michelle Gouthro and her husband Tom of Cohasset. Loving "old nana" of Jaeden, Mirae, Tommy, Keegan, and Ryan. Dear sister of Claire Dalia of Hyde Park, and the late Alice Alfrey, George Morrill, Catherine Bonfilio. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of the City of Boston School Department. Due to the pandemic, a private family Visitation will be held at P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. A private family Burial Service will follow at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. A public Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Church, Hyde Park, will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020