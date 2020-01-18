Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA RUBERTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA E. (NARO) RUBERTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA E. (NARO) RUBERTI Obituary
RUBERTI, Theresa E. (Naro) Of Medford, formerly of East Cambridge, January 16th. Beloved wife of over 50 years to Nicola "Nick" Ruberti. Loving mother of Cheryl Cooper of Medford, Karen Ferrari of Tewksbury and Kenneth Cooper, Jr. and his fianc?e Alyssa Thomas of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of John Ferrari, Nicholas Ferrari and Justin Cooper. Devoted great-grandmother to her "Sugar," Juliana Ferrari. Sister of Joan Petrillo and her husband Albert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the Development Office of Mass. General Hospital, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -