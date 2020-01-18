|
|
RUBERTI, Theresa E. (Naro) Of Medford, formerly of East Cambridge, January 16th. Beloved wife of over 50 years to Nicola "Nick" Ruberti. Loving mother of Cheryl Cooper of Medford, Karen Ferrari of Tewksbury and Kenneth Cooper, Jr. and his fianc?e Alyssa Thomas of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of John Ferrari, Nicholas Ferrari and Justin Cooper. Devoted great-grandmother to her "Sugar," Juliana Ferrari. Sister of Joan Petrillo and her husband Albert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the Development Office of Mass. General Hospital, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020