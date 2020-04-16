|
DOWNEY, Theresa F. (Holland-Pimental) Of Beverly, April 15, 2020 age 89, beloved wife of the late William J. Downey Jr. and former wife of the late Anthony J. Pimental. Loving mother of Nancy Ellen Moore and her husband, Ted of Boxford, Paula Jean Bdiwi and her partner, Frank A. Williams of Lynn and Mark Anthony Pimental of Colorado Springs, CO, sister-in-law of Robert F. Pimental and his wife, Debra of Middleton. Her funeral services were private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Contributions may be made in her memory to thank the staff at the Herrick House for their care and kindness, to the Employee Appreciation Fund, c/o Herrick House, 89 Herrick St., Beverly, MA 01915. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020