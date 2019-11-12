Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of the Resurrection
449 Broad St
Nashua, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA (MELANSON) GRIFFIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA (MELANSON) GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Theresa (Melanson) Of Hollis, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA, passed away November 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Theresa was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Melanson. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Griffin and the loving mother of Richard Griffin and wife Sally of Wetumpka, AL, Gail Cauldwell and husband Paul of Wilmington, MA, Gerald Griffin and Patricia Roy of Manchester NH, Patricia Lewis and husband Kevin of Burlington, MA, David Griffin and Lynn Emmons of Tilton, NH, Joan Lorden and husband Raymond of Hollis, NH, John Griffin and wife Maria of Amherst, NH and Barbara Jenkins and husband Michael of Hollis, NH. She was the sister of James Melanson of Margate, FL and the late Frank and John Melanson. Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., PEPPERELL, MA on Thurs., Nov. 14 from 3 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 AM at the Parish of the Resurrection, 449 Broad St., Nashua, NH. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to David's House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766 or at www.davids-house.org For online guestbook, please see

www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGaffigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -