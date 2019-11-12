|
GRIFFIN, Theresa (Melanson) Of Hollis, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA, passed away November 10, 2019 at the age of 89. Theresa was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Melanson. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Griffin and the loving mother of Richard Griffin and wife Sally of Wetumpka, AL, Gail Cauldwell and husband Paul of Wilmington, MA, Gerald Griffin and Patricia Roy of Manchester NH, Patricia Lewis and husband Kevin of Burlington, MA, David Griffin and Lynn Emmons of Tilton, NH, Joan Lorden and husband Raymond of Hollis, NH, John Griffin and wife Maria of Amherst, NH and Barbara Jenkins and husband Michael of Hollis, NH. She was the sister of James Melanson of Margate, FL and the late Frank and John Melanson. Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., PEPPERELL, MA on Thurs., Nov. 14 from 3 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 AM at the Parish of the Resurrection, 449 Broad St., Nashua, NH. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to David's House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766 or at www.davids-house.org For online guestbook, please see
www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019