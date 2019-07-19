Boston Globe Obituaries
|
THERESA I. "TERRY" (CORVINO) CLEMENTS

THERESA I. "TERRY" (CORVINO) CLEMENTS Obituary
CLEMENTS, Theresa I. "Terry" (Corvino) Of North Reading, peacefully, July 19th. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Albert Clements. Devoted mother of Theresa Clements of TX, Laurie Keough, her husband Sean of Lowell, and Michele Clements, her life partner David Wilson of Wilmington. Loving grandmother of Katie and Sean Keough, Jr. Dear sister of Gerald Corvino, his wife Eileen of Boise, ID. Also survived by her cherished dog and best buddy, Rocky Balboa. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to pay their respects from 4 -7 p.m on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. All other Services are private. Remembrances may be made in Terry's memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
