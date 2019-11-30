Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
THERESA J. (PANETTA) ADELIZZI


1925 - 2019
THERESA J. (PANETTA) ADELIZZI Obituary
ADELIZZI, Theresa J. (Panetta) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, November 28, 2019, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Adelizzi. Devoted mother of Robert Adelizzi and his wife Christine, and John Adelizzi and his wife Dianne. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Jenna and Jaimie Adelizzi and Kristen and Matthew Osgood. Dear sister of Ralph Panetta and his wife Rita, Thomas Panetta and his wife Anna May, and the late Jean McWilliams and her late husband George. Loving daughter of the late Ralph Panetta and Mary (Cericola) Panetta. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service Celebrating Theresa's Eternal Life will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 11:30am in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., STONEHAM. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family prior to the Service beginning at 10am. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Theresa to for Parkinson's Disease, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
