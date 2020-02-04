|
COSTA, Theresa J. (Femia) Of Jaffrey, NH, formerly of Arlington. February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Costa. Loving mother of Heidi Power and her husband Sean of Nashua, NH, Joseph Costa of Nashua, NH, and Kathleen Johnson and her husband Wayne of Peterborough, NH. Sister of Salvatore Femia of Arlington, Josephine Healey of Arlington, Rose Schofield of Woburn, Florence Femia of Tewksbury, and the late James, Patrick, and George Femia, and Mary O'Keeffe. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Alex, Joseph, and Tarynn, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Amadeo and Rose Femia. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Catalano. Theresa was a longtime Arlington resident. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.alzheimers.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020