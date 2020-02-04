Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA COSTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA J. (FEMIA) COSTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA J. (FEMIA) COSTA Obituary
COSTA, Theresa J. (Femia) Of Jaffrey, NH, formerly of Arlington. February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Costa. Loving mother of Heidi Power and her husband Sean of Nashua, NH, Joseph Costa of Nashua, NH, and Kathleen Johnson and her husband Wayne of Peterborough, NH. Sister of Salvatore Femia of Arlington, Josephine Healey of Arlington, Rose Schofield of Woburn, Florence Femia of Tewksbury, and the late James, Patrick, and George Femia, and Mary O'Keeffe. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Alex, Joseph, and Tarynn, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Amadeo and Rose Femia. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Catalano. Theresa was a longtime Arlington resident. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.alzheimers.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -