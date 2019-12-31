|
|
HAMILTON, Theresa J. (Marchant) Of Watertown, passed away on December 29. Beloved wife of the late John Hamilton. Devoted mother to Cynthia Coughlin and her husband Paul of Watertown, Christine Devincentis and her husband Angelo of Waltham and John Hamilton and his partner Margo of Las Vegas, NV. Loving grandmother to Ashley Casey and Matthew Coughlin of Watertown. Dear sister to brothers Joseph Marchant of Watertown, Albert Marchant of Prospect, CT and sister Marie Lacause of Natick and the late Clarence Marchant and Barbara Ferolito. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4pm - 8pm and to Funeral Services on Friday beginning at 10am, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program at Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020