HENEGHAN, Theresa, J. Age 90 of Winchester, MA, formerly of Somerville, MA, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Theresa was a daughter of Irish immigrants, the late Simon and Delia (Ronayne) Heneghan. She was a graduate of Somerville High School and Boston Dispensary, as well as a retired long-term employee of the Pathology department at Massachusetts General Hospital. Theresa is survived by two brothers, John (Jack) Heneghan of Naples, FL and Paul S. Heneghan of Lynden, WA, as well as two sisters-in-law, Faith (Ellis) Heneghan and Jacqueline (Hevey) Heneghan. She was predeceased in death by one sister, Mary A. Heneghan, two brothers, Richard K. Heneghan and Thomas P. Heneghan, Sr., and one sister-in-law Barbara (Brady) Heneghan. She was the loving aunt to nineteen nieces/nephews and numerous great-nieces/nephews. Theresa was a hard-working, strong, and independent woman who enjoyed life to the fullest, often telling her loved ones, "I've lived a great life!" She loved the beach and cherished summers spent at her cottage in Falmouth, MA and vacations in Maine at Little Sebago Lake. Theresa also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, lunch dates, social gatherings, and spending time with friends and her large extended family. Treasured by all whose lives she touched, she will be greatly missed and remembered for her loyalty, generosity, and witty sense of humor, which never faded with age. Our family we be forever grateful for her loving and loyal friends, Blanche Delicrapte and Vera and Ron Ossen. One of Theresa's clearest wishes was that she desired to stay in the comfort of her own home for as long as possible, always joking that she wanted to exit her beloved condominium, where she happily resided for the last 35 years of her life "feet first". It was because of their kindness, dedication, and devotion to Theresa that she was able to remain at home until her death. There are no services planned at this time. The family asks that you consider donating in her memory to the Mary A. Heneghan '50 Scholarship at Simmons University, 300 The Fenway Boston, MA 02115.