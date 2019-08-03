|
MALINN, Theresa J. (O'Leary) Of Brookline, on August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late James J. "Jim" Malinn. Loving mother of Maureen Malinn-Sullivan and her late husband Walter of Brookline, James P. and wife Mary of Dedham, John F. of Brookline, Michael J. and wife Vicky of Medway, Kevin G. and wife Mary of Norwood, Francis X. and wife Cristina of West Roxbury, Joanne Malinn Jacobson and husband Robert of Foxboro, Christopher B. and wife Joanna of Walpole and the late Joseph T. Malinn. Adored grandmother of Matthew, William, Jennifer, Joanna, Joseph, Julie, Brian, Meredith, Veronica, Robert, Tori, Lizzy, Sofia, Connor, Annabel and Erin and cherished great-grandmother of Declan, Gwen, Luke, and Grace. Loving daughter of the late John J. and Margaret (Dennehy) O'Leary. Dear sister of Ann Gaine of Dorchester, the late Margaret Toomey, John J. O'Leary and Maryanne O'Leary. Sister-in- law of the late John Toomey, the late Betty O'Leary, the late Dennis Gaine and the late Frank Malinn. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday morning, August 7th at 10:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6th from 4:00 - 8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be given to St. Mary's Building Fund, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019