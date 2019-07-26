|
SZCZERBINSKI, Theresa J. (Branczewski) Of Lynnfield, formerly of Peabody and Chelsea, on July 24th. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Walter F. Szczerbinski. Devoted mother of Anita M. Bedrosian and her later husband Peter, Jr. of Lynnfield, Judy Szczerbinski of Peabody, Mary Sciuto and her husband David of Dunstable, Thomas J. Szczerbinski and his wife Andrea of Arlington, VA. Cherished grandmother of Jessica and Matthew Bedrosian, Travis and Shannon Benson, Ryan and Justin Szczerbinski. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Wednesday, July 31st at 8:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea, at 9:30 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to a . For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Anthony Memorial - Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019