Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Jerome Church
632 Bridge Street
Weymouth, MA
View Map
KELLY, Theresa Of Weymouth, formerly of Braintree and Bredagh, Caltra, Ballinasloe, County Galway, Ireland, October 14, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Egan) Kelly. Theresa is survived by her sister, Sr. Marguerite Kelly MFIC of Newton, and 12 siblings in Ireland. Theresa retired from teaching at Saint Joseph Elementary School, Holbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jerome Church, 632 Bridge Street, Weymouth, Friday October 18 at 12 PM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 5-7 PM. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
