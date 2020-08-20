|
GILLIS, Theresa L. (Sargent) Of Arlington. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Gillis. Loving sister of William Flaherty of Arlington, Edward Flaherty and his wife Ann of Wakefield, and the late James and Frank Flaherty. Devoted aunt of Marion, Laura, Erin, and James Flaherty, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint John's Church in Cambridge on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Catholic Television, catholictv.org To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020