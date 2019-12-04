|
RONAYNE, Theresa L. "Terrie" (Ammendolia) Age 70, of Canton, died peacefully on December 3rd, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Terrie was the Senior Manager of Facilities at Jordan's Furniture for many years until retiring, in 2005. She was a past member of the Canton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, Terrie enjoyed making blankets for her family, keeping active with her personal trainer, and loved entertaining her family and friends. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and always looked forward to vacation in Aruba and family trips to Walt Disney World. Devoted wife of Thomas J. Ronayne, III CFD Ret. Loving mother of Michael D. Ronayne and his wife Lauren of Canton and Stacy E. Garrity and her husband Brian of Norwood. Sister of Joseph Ammendolia and his wife Joyce of FL, Mary Beth Soskin, and her husband Steve of Tewksbury, and Angela Iwanoski of Canton. Sister-in-law of Barry Ronayne CFD Ret. and his late wife Marcia of Canton and Susan A. Hogan and her late husband Richard of Kingston, MA. Proud grandmother of Annabelle Garrity, Aidan Garrity, John Ronayne, and Karina Ronayne. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Friday, December 6th, 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, at 10 AM. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terrie's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. Pushard Family Funeral Home
