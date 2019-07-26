|
CALIRI, Theresa M. Age 97, of Swifts Beach-Wareham, passed away at home on Wed., July 24, with her family at her side. She was born in Gaeta, Italy the daughter of the late Romolo and Santina Maria (DiMaggio) Fantasia. Her Funeral will be from the Wareham Village Funeral Home, 5 Center St., on Tue., July 30, at 9:15 am followed by a 10 am Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Committal Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family and view the full obituary please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Will be from 8:15-9:15 am prior to the Mass.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019