CARROLL, Theresa M. "Teddy" (Taylor) Age 92, of Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Thomas F. Carroll, Sr. Cherished mother of Patricia M. Carroll of Tewksbury, Stephen G. Carroll and his wife Lee of Blandford, Noreen C. Dougherty and her husband Charles of San Mateo, CA, and the late Thomas F. Carroll, Jr. Sister of the late Patricia Flynn. Loving grandmother of Adam Burns, Allison Erickson, Joanna Guindon, Jay Drew, Brendan and Erin Dougherty, and the late Jonathan Carroll. Dear great-grandmother of 7. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Windsor Place Assisted Living for all the wonderful care and friendships. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., West Medford, followed by a committal service and interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to Griffin's Friends Children's Cancer Fund, C/O BHF, 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01199. Retired Secretary, Somerville Public Schools. Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019