Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
THERESA CARROLL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. "TEDDY" (TAYLOR) CARROLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THERESA M. "TEDDY" (TAYLOR) CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Theresa M. "Teddy" (Taylor) Age 92, of Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Thomas F. Carroll, Sr. Cherished mother of Patricia M. Carroll of Tewksbury, Stephen G. Carroll and his wife Lee of Blandford, Noreen C. Dougherty and her husband Charles of San Mateo, CA, and the late Thomas F. Carroll, Jr. Sister of the late Patricia Flynn. Loving grandmother of Adam Burns, Allison Erickson, Joanna Guindon, Jay Drew, Brendan and Erin Dougherty, and the late Jonathan Carroll. Dear great-grandmother of 7. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Windsor Place Assisted Living for all the wonderful care and friendships. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., West Medford, followed by a committal service and interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to Griffin's Friends Children's Cancer Fund, C/O BHF, 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01199. Retired Secretary, Somerville Public Schools. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now