|
|
CATALDO, Theresa M. Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Carlo Cataldo of Winchester. Loving mother of Edward Cataldo and his wife Jean of Winchester, Mary Fasanelli of Woburn, David Cataldo and his wife Kimberly of Woburn and Thomas Cataldo of Virginia. Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Diane, Christina, Brian, Gregory, Camryn, Thomas, Steven and her great-granddaughter Brianna. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 31 st at the Wildwood Cemetery, 42 Palmer St., Winchester at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER, please visit
www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020