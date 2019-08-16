|
COLLINS, Theresa M. (DiGerolomo) Of Wakefield. Aug. 16, beloved wife of the late Robert M. Collins. Loving mother of Ronald Collins & fianc?e Clare, Richard Collins, Denise Remick & husband Bob and Kevin Collins & wife Sue all of Wakefield. Grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of nine. Predeceased by her four sisters and two brothers. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday at 10:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held in McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, prior to the Mass from 8-10am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019