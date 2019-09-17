|
|
COUSINEAU, Theresa M. (Furey) Of Waltham, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Cousineau, Sr. Mother of Jeanne M. Bruno (David) of Burlington, Edward T. Cousineau, Jr. (Denise) of Franklin, Janet T. Cousineau of Waltham, Karen M. Cousineau of Salem and David P. Cousineau (Patrice) of Sanford, ME. Grandmother Justin Yow, Alyssa McElwany, Jenna Bruno, Kailey Johnson, Kevin, Rachel and Michael Cousineau. Great-grandmother of Ashlyn, Ava and Dalton. Sister of the late Joseph and John Furey, Mary Duval, Esther Mahoney and Ethel Kelly. Also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Theresa's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Thursday, September 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St., WALTHAM, and again on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to W.C.I., 135 Beaver St., Waltham 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit the website: www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019