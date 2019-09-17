Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA COUSINEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. (FUREY) COUSINEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. (FUREY) COUSINEAU Obituary
COUSINEAU, Theresa M. (Furey) Of Waltham, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Cousineau, Sr. Mother of Jeanne M. Bruno (David) of Burlington, Edward T. Cousineau, Jr. (Denise) of Franklin, Janet T. Cousineau of Waltham, Karen M. Cousineau of Salem and David P. Cousineau (Patrice) of Sanford, ME. Grandmother Justin Yow, Alyssa McElwany, Jenna Bruno, Kailey Johnson, Kevin, Rachel and Michael Cousineau. Great-grandmother of Ashlyn, Ava and Dalton. Sister of the late Joseph and John Furey, Mary Duval, Esther Mahoney and Ethel Kelly. Also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Theresa's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Thursday, September 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St., WALTHAM, and again on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to W.C.I., 135 Beaver St., Waltham 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit the website: www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now