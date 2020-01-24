Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA DESIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. "TERRY" (GUERRIERO) DESIMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. "TERRY" (GUERRIERO) DESIMONE Obituary
DeSIMONE, Theresa M. "Terry" (Guerriero) In East Boston, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. DeSimone and the late Frederick G. Albano. Mother of Frederick G. Albano, Jr. and his wife Elidia of Las Vegas and Paul S. Albano of East Boston. Sister of the late Mary Impemba, Christy and Louis Guerriero. Also survived by grandchildren, Christopher and Toni Ellen and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Monday morning at 10:30. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass from 9 - 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Late member Seniors Groups at the East Boston Social Center and in the North End. Terry's family would like to thank Care Dimension Staff: Jasmine, Jenn, Marshall and Sandra for their care MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Theresa M. "Terry" (Guerriero) DeSIMONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -