DeSIMONE, Theresa M. "Terry" (Guerriero) In East Boston, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. DeSimone and the late Frederick G. Albano. Mother of Frederick G. Albano, Jr. and his wife Elidia of Las Vegas and Paul S. Albano of East Boston. Sister of the late Mary Impemba, Christy and Louis Guerriero. Also survived by grandchildren, Christopher and Toni Ellen and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Monday morning at 10:30. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass from 9 - 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Late member Seniors Groups at the East Boston Social Center and in the North End. Terry's family would like to thank Care Dimension Staff: Jasmine, Jenn, Marshall and Sandra for their care MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020