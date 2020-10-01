1/
THERESA M. "NANA" DEVITO
DeVITO, Theresa M. "Nana" Of Arlington, September 30, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Alfred "Fred" DeVito. Devoted mother of Christopher Villandry and his wife Rebecca of Berkley, Terri A. Villandry of West Bridgewater, Scott Villandry and his wife Melissa of Arlington and Michael Willdigg of FL. Dear stepmother of Lauren Barrett and her husband Patrick of Auburn, Heather DeVito of Cambridge and Jonathan DeVito and his wife May of Arlington. Loving Nana of Olivia, Sophia, Christopher, Robert, Maddy, Cori, Callan, Caleb and Kyle. Daughter of Lydia (Simons) and the late Thomas O'Connell. Sister of Thomas O'Connell and his wife Angela of Fall River, Sharon Molander and her husband Dave of Franklin, Sean O'Connell and his wife Bea of Malden,  Daniel O'Connell and his partner Mark Castaneda of CA and the late John O'Connell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Terri to: Mt. Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 for their years of passionate care. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
