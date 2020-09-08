GHILONI, Theresa M. (Dini) Of Medford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, on September 6, 2020. Matriarch of her family, she was the beloved wife of the late John A. Ghiloni (former City Manager of Medford). Devoted mother of Mary Lou White and her husband Kevin, Claire Ghiloni and her wife Debra Kamen, Susan Gustafson and her husband Steven Puzak, Johnna Costa and her husband Stephen, Janine McGonagle and her husband John, Theresa Ann Welch and her husband Robert, all of Medford. Loving grandmother of Jonathan White and his wife Jenna, Jaclyn Wells and her husband Adam, Keryn Basl and her husband Josh, Courtney Araujo and her wife Fernanda, Alexandra Gustafson, John and Jessica McGonagle, Erika, David and Harry Welch. Great-grandmother to Sloane, Wesley and Brody White and Dominic Wells. Dear sister of the late Jessie Pacini, Erma Bucchianeri and Harriet McDonald. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, September 10th, from 4-7 PM, and again on Friday morning at 9, with a procession to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West for a Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. Theresa was a devout woman and active throughout her life in St. Francis Parish as a member of the Mother's Club, Lady's Sodality and Choir. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by making a memorial contribution to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
