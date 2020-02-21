Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. (MCDONALD) LEWIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. (MCDONALD) LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, Theresa M. (McDonald) Of Lexington, passed away peacefully at her home on February 18, 2020. Loving wife of Kenneth R. Lewis, devoted mother of Kenneth P. Lewis and wife Debra A. of Pembroke, NH, Richard A. Lewis of Pepperell, MA, and the late John J. Lewis, and predeceased by her beloved sisters Irene Malone and Jean Farr.

She is also survived by five beloved grandchildren (Laureen Kiley, Jennifer Keary, and Richard, Kenneth, and Ryan Lewis), five great-grandchildren (Jackson, Abigail, Charlotte, Declan and Finn), and nine nieces and nephews.

Theresa was a homemaker devoted entirely to her husband, children, and family. She enjoyed family gatherings, neighborhood children, and friends.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Brigid Church in Lexington, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Donations in her memory may be made to , and .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -