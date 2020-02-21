|
LEWIS, Theresa M. (McDonald) Of Lexington, passed away peacefully at her home on February 18, 2020. Loving wife of Kenneth R. Lewis, devoted mother of Kenneth P. Lewis and wife Debra A. of Pembroke, NH, Richard A. Lewis of Pepperell, MA, and the late John J. Lewis, and predeceased by her beloved sisters Irene Malone and Jean Farr.
She is also survived by five beloved grandchildren (Laureen Kiley, Jennifer Keary, and Richard, Kenneth, and Ryan Lewis), five great-grandchildren (Jackson, Abigail, Charlotte, Declan and Finn), and nine nieces and nephews.
Theresa was a homemaker devoted entirely to her husband, children, and family. She enjoyed family gatherings, neighborhood children, and friends.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Brigid Church in Lexington, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Donations in her memory may be made to , and .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020