|
|
McCARTHY, Theresa M. (Costello) Of West Roxbury, died peacefully on June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel C. McCarthy. Loving mother of Karen Dew and her husband Richard, James McCarthy and his husband George Fantoni and the late Sgt. Daniel J. McCarthy (Medfield Police Dept.) and his wife Kimberly. Cherished grandmother of Kasey Lucas, Courtney, Daniel, Kaylee and Patrick McCarthy and Tyler and Christopher Dew. Great-grandmother of Liam and McKenna Lucas. She was the sister of the late Mary Sheehan, her twin Thomas Costello and Daniel P. Costello. Dear aunt of James and John Sheehan, Patrick Costello, Rosemary Sarni, Nancy Young and Susan Vinitsky. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to New England C.O.P.S., P.O. Box 13, Somerville, MA 02143. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019