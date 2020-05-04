Boston Globe Obituaries
THERESA M. (ROGERS) MELLO

MELLO, Theresa M. (Rogers) Of Arlington, May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Mello. Devoted mother of Gary Mello and his wife Debbie of North Reading. Loving grandmother of Kristina Chatzopoulos, and her husband Kasey of Londonderry, NH. Loving great-grandmother of Olivia and Ava. Sister of the late Madeline McEachern, Gertrude Wininger, Virginia G., Mary G., and John Rogers. Loving aunt of Donna Corso, her husband Anthony of Burlington, and John Rogers, Jr., of Gloucester. Under the current pandemic, all Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
