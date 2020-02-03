|
MEYERS, Theresa M. (Menton) Formerly of Brighton, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Cullen Meyers. Devoted mother of Patrick Cullen Meyers and his wife Debbi of Tewksbury, Christopher M. Meyers and his wife Linda of Duxbury and the late Lisa Meyers. Loving grandmother of Chantal, Kaylyn, Patricia, Jacquelyn, and Brianna Meyers, Cammie, Gerald, and John Brassfield. Great-grandmother of Courtnee, Matthew, Mia, Ann Marie and Charlotte. Sister of the late Mary O'Connell, Bernard, Thomas and Joseph Menton, Claire Drain. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Friday, February 7th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, February 6th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020