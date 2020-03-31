Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA MORRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. (CURLEY) MORRILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. (CURLEY) MORRILL Obituary
MORRILL, Theresa M. (Curley) Age 92, of Maynard, formerly of Acton, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to William Arthur Morrill, Jr. Survived by her son William Michael Morrill of Marlborough and predeceased by her daughters, Patricia A. Morrill, Teresa M. Morrill and Kathleen M. Burke, wife of Peter Burke of Virginia. She also leaves her grandchildren, Shannon B. McEowen, Jessica M. Burke, Theresa M. Burke, Michael R. Morrill and Joseph T. Morrill; her six great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Barreira, Kathleen "Kaye" McGuire, Madeline Bateson, Edmund Curley, Michael "Gibbons" Curley and Patricia Colleton. Born in Medford, daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Tierney) Curley. Due to the State of Emergency regulations on the number of people attending a public event, Visiting Hours and Burial will all be private. A public Memorial Mass and celebration of Theresa's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to: Aaron Zenus Foundation, P.O. Box 16, Milford, MA 01757. For life story or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -