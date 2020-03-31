|
MORRILL, Theresa M. (Curley) Age 92, of Maynard, formerly of Acton, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to William Arthur Morrill, Jr. Survived by her son William Michael Morrill of Marlborough and predeceased by her daughters, Patricia A. Morrill, Teresa M. Morrill and Kathleen M. Burke, wife of Peter Burke of Virginia. She also leaves her grandchildren, Shannon B. McEowen, Jessica M. Burke, Theresa M. Burke, Michael R. Morrill and Joseph T. Morrill; her six great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Barreira, Kathleen "Kaye" McGuire, Madeline Bateson, Edmund Curley, Michael "Gibbons" Curley and Patricia Colleton. Born in Medford, daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Tierney) Curley. Due to the State of Emergency regulations on the number of people attending a public event, Visiting Hours and Burial will all be private. A public Memorial Mass and celebration of Theresa's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to: Aaron Zenus Foundation, P.O. Box 16, Milford, MA 01757. For life story or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020